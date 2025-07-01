Severe Weather May Disrupt FIFA Club World Cup Matches

ORLANDO, Florida — The FIFA Club World Cup is facing potential disruption as severe thunderstorms are forecast for matches scheduled on Monday in Orlando. Manchester City is set to face Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal at Camping World Stadium at 9 p.m. ET, amidst concerns about adverse weather conditions.

Previously, a round-of-16 tie between Chelsea and Benfica was delayed by two hours due to thunderstorms detected around the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Similar concerns loom over the Orlando venue, where any adverse weather within an eight-mile radius would necessitate players returning to the dressing rooms and fans being evacuated, per U.S. regulations.

This year’s tournament has already seen six matches suspended due to weather-related issues. City manager Pep Guardiola addressed the weather conditions in a discussion with reporters, expressing a philosophical view on the uncontrollable elements. “I would like it [the game] done as soon as possible. But if it is not possible here it is the same reason as why they suspend the other one,” he joked.

As temperatures rise in the U.S., players, coaches, and fans have expressed concern regarding the extreme heat during matches. Luis Enrique, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, highlighted the impact of midday games in Los Angeles where conditions reached 104°F. “The time slot is great for European audiences, but the teams are suffering,” Enrique stated.

Forecasts indicate that as part of a heatwave, parts of the northeast U.S. could see temperatures exceeding 100°F. The National Weather Service warns that during such heat, individuals should remain hydrated and seek shaded areas when outdoors.

Fans attending matches across various venues have reported excessive heat, with some becoming ill due to the conditions. For instance, during the PSG vs. Atletico Madrid match, fans faced long lines for water and limited shade.

As the tournament proceeds, there are mounting calls for FIFA to take action in response to these conditions, particularly given the approaching 2026 World Cup to be hosted in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“We have to get used to it because the tournament is here and next year the World Cup will be here, too,” Aurelien Tchouameni, midfielder for France and Real Madrid, commented on the current heat challenges.