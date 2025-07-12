Severe Weather Postpones INDYCAR Action at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — Inclement weather forced the cancellation of the first day of NTT INDYCAR SERIES action at Iowa Speedway on Friday, affecting the planned schedule for the weekend. Despite the setback, all races are still set to take place as planned.

The Synk 275 powered by Sukup is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both races will be available for streaming live on FOX, the FOX Sports app, and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

After Friday’s thunderstorms, conditions improved significantly by Saturday morning, with temperatures in the low 70s and mostly clear skies. Team Scott McLaughlin emerged quickly after the weather delay, with McLaughlin recording the fastest lap at 183.515 mph during practice. His teammate, Josef Newgarden, followed closely with a speed of 182.319 mph.

However, Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global faced challenges as he hit the outside wall during practice after becoming unsettled while changing lanes. “I don’t really know what happened there,” Kirkwood said. “Maybe the track was just green down there.” His crew has worked quickly to prepare his car for the day’s events.

Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on FS1, with each car allowed two timed laps. The first lap will determine the starting grid for the Synk 275, while the second will do the same for the Farm to Finish 275 on Sunday.

Fans are eager to see if McLaughlin can secure a win for Roger Penske’s team, which is still seeking its first victory of the season. Additionally, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward will be celebrating his 100th series start this weekend, continuing a notable career in the sport.