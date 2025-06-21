News
Severe Weather Threat Looms for Central Minnesota and Iowa
FARGO, North Dakota — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared as severe thunderstorms are expected to impact central and southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this afternoon and evening. The storms are anticipated to develop after 3 or 4 PM, bringing the potential for large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain.
The strongest storms will likely occur south of Highway 2, where tornadoes and damaging winds gusting over 75 mph are possible. Residents are urged to stay alert and download the Valley News Live Weather app for timely warnings. It is crucial to ensure alert notifications are enabled on mobile devices.
“With potential overnight storms, it’s important to stay prepared,” said a meteorologist with the First Alert Weather team. “Charge your phones and secure outdoor items before the weather turns severe.”
This evening, the storms are expected to move east and southeast by around 10 PM. Areas that have recently received heavy rain may also experience localized flooding due to additional downpours from the thunderstorms.
For Saturday and Sunday, the weather pattern will shift slightly. Though a lower chance of severe weather is forecasted, temperatures will rise into the 80s and 90s, leading to muggy conditions. An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect, predicting heat index values exceeding 100 degrees in southern Minnesota.
Starting Monday, the region will see cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances will continue throughout the week, particularly on Monday and towards the end of the week as weak systems traverse the area.
“The First Alert team will keep everyone updated through the evening, ensuring safety during potential severe weather,” the meteorologist added.
