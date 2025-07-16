Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Chicago This Week

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago area is bracing for severe weather this week, with heightened risks of storms projected Wednesday afternoon. The forecast estimates temperatures in the low 90s with high humidity, leading to potentially dangerous conditions.

According to ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry, severe storms could develop between 3 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Much of the region is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather, while parts of northwest Indiana and some south suburbs are at a Level 1 risk. Forecasters warn that strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible, along with localized flooding from heavy rains.

Thursday evening could further aggravate the situation, particularly in northern Illinois, where there is a marginal risk of severe storms. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center indicates that damaging winds and hail are the main concerns, and the chance for tornadoes exists, especially west of Interstate 57.

Flooding is another significant threat. The forecast suggests that certain storms could produce up to two inches of rain per hour, which may lead to flash flooding and rising water levels in streams and rivers.

As storms roll in, parts of Illinois already experienced severe weather warnings. A tornado watch was issued for LaSalle County until 12:30 a.m. Thursday, with thunderstorms moving southeast at 25 mph.

By Friday, the entire Chicago area is expected to be under a slight chance of severe storms. The temperature is likely to soar into the low 90s, with heat indices pushing toward 100 degrees due to elevated humidity.

Weather forecasts indicate that isolated storms will continue into the weekend, particularly on Saturday when higher rain chances are expected. Meteorologists urge residents to stay informed and prepared for severe weather conditions throughout this week.