Severe Weather Threat Looms as Storms Bring Heavy Rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) – A stalled front and humid air mass are causing unsettled weather across the region this afternoon. Meteorologists predict scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the likelihood of severe weather categorized as a Slight Risk by the Storm Prediction Center.

The air mass remains tropical, with precipitable water values between 1.5 to 2 inches. This indicates the potential for heavy rainfall. Isolated storms might produce between 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short period, especially if they stall, raising flash flood concerns, particularly along and east of the Blue Ridge.

High temperatures today are expected to be about 5 degrees above average, reaching the upper 80s in the mountains and lower 90s elsewhere. Nights will remain muggy, with temperatures staying about 10 degrees warmer than usual.

A brief respite from the humidity might come early next week if a backdoor cold front can push through by Sunday or Monday. However, scattered showers could persist. Meteorologist Ava Herrera pointed out the danger of lightning strikes, emphasizing the risks associated with “bolts from the blue.”

The weather forecast extends through the week, predicting similar storm patterns continuing into the weekend. Flood watches are issued for numerous counties in the WYMT viewing area in anticipation of localized flooding due to repeated heavy rain.

As residents prepare for various planned events, including the Big Fort Fest and the Fort Wayne Air Show, officials are urging everyone to stay informed and keep an eye on the weather.

Stay tuned to local weather updates for the latest information and alerts.