Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Chicago This Weekend

CHICAGO, Illinois – The Chicago area is under a heat advisory as high temperatures push the heat index to 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit today. A few clouds are present, but storms are expected to develop this afternoon, posing a slight risk for severe weather with damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

The forecast for Friday predicts mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-80s and additional rain and storm chances. As we move into the weekend, highs are expected to climb again, reaching the upper 80s on Saturday and around 90 degrees on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions.

Residents should remain cautious as a flood advisory is already in effect due to recent rain causing localized flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for LaPorte County, Indiana, lasting until 6:15 p.m. today, and a Beach Hazards Statement for Cook and Lake counties until 9 a.m. Monday. High waves of 3 to 5 feet are expected at Lake Michigan, creating dangerous swimming conditions.

Earlier today, a ground stop was implemented for flights at Midway and O’Hare airports due to severe weather, which was lifted around 1 p.m. Meteorologists have indicated that the risk of severe thunderstorms decreased but isolated storms are still possible.

In the surrounding area, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 5 a.m. for Lincoln and Marathon counties in Wisconsin. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph and hail as large as 1 inch were anticipated, with officials advising residents to seek shelter inside and avoid windows.

While severe weather impacts continue, Chicago residents are reminded to stay tuned for the latest updates and take necessary precautions during these heightened weather conditions.