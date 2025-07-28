Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Minnesota This Weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota is on high alert for severe weather this weekend as parts of the Twin Cities metro area and westward face increased risks. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Carver, Hennepin, and Wright Counties until 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, tornado warnings are in effect for Hennepin, Sherburne, Wright, Meeker, Stearns, and Kandiyohi Counties until 7:15 p.m.

This weekend’s threats come amid a heat warning that affects much of southern and central Minnesota, where temperatures could feel as high as 105 degrees. The severe thunderstorm watch stretches from western South Dakota, through the Twin Cities metro, and extends to Alexandria and St. Cloud, remaining in effect until midnight.

Strong isolated storms are expected to develop in western Minnesota throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with potential for damaging winds and large hail. The most dangerous weather is likely to occur after 9 p.m. Sunday night as storms travel from northwest Minnesota toward the Twin Cities.

Meteorologist Ian Leonard is closely monitoring these conditions. “The potential for severe weather is significant, and people need to stay alert,” Leonard said. He encourages residents to download the FOX 9 Weather app for immediate updates.

Earlier in the day, a tornado was confirmed in Appleton, located in west-central Minnesota, though no injuries have been reported. Additional storms are predicted to build across the region later in the afternoon, arriving in the Twin Cities by 7 p.m.

If you must be outside during these conditions, officials advise taking frequent breaks in shade or indoors and drinking plenty of water. The extreme heat warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Looking ahead, the severe weather threat persists into Monday with potential rains exceeding two inches in the Twin Cities and up to four inches in some areas of eastern and central Minnesota. Weather conditions are expected to stabilize by Tuesday with more seasonal temperatures around 80 degrees.