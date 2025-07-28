News
Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Minnesota This Weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota is on high alert for severe weather this weekend as parts of the Twin Cities metro area and westward face increased risks. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Carver, Hennepin, and Wright Counties until 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, tornado warnings are in effect for Hennepin, Sherburne, Wright, Meeker, Stearns, and Kandiyohi Counties until 7:15 p.m.
This weekend’s threats come amid a heat warning that affects much of southern and central Minnesota, where temperatures could feel as high as 105 degrees. The severe thunderstorm watch stretches from western South Dakota, through the Twin Cities metro, and extends to Alexandria and St. Cloud, remaining in effect until midnight.
Strong isolated storms are expected to develop in western Minnesota throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with potential for damaging winds and large hail. The most dangerous weather is likely to occur after 9 p.m. Sunday night as storms travel from northwest Minnesota toward the Twin Cities.
Meteorologist Ian Leonard is closely monitoring these conditions. “The potential for severe weather is significant, and people need to stay alert,” Leonard said. He encourages residents to download the FOX 9 Weather app for immediate updates.
Earlier in the day, a tornado was confirmed in Appleton, located in west-central Minnesota, though no injuries have been reported. Additional storms are predicted to build across the region later in the afternoon, arriving in the Twin Cities by 7 p.m.
If you must be outside during these conditions, officials advise taking frequent breaks in shade or indoors and drinking plenty of water. The extreme heat warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday.
Looking ahead, the severe weather threat persists into Monday with potential rains exceeding two inches in the Twin Cities and up to four inches in some areas of eastern and central Minnesota. Weather conditions are expected to stabilize by Tuesday with more seasonal temperatures around 80 degrees.
Recent Posts
- Edwin Díaz Open to Playing in 2026 World Baseball Classic
- Gabbard Accuses Obama of Conspiracy Regarding 2016 Election Interference
- John Daly Cast as Happy Gilmore’s Brother in Upcoming Netflix Sequel
- James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Scene Not Canon Ahead of Season 2
- The Gilded Age Returns with Episode Six on July 27
- Top Tennis Players Prepare for ATP Toronto Tournament
- Stefon Diggs Shines in Training Camp Despite ACL Recovery Setbacks
- Victoria Mboko Wins Debut Match at National Bank Open
- Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Food and Bar Movies Revealed
- CBS’s Tracker Returns October 19 for Season 3
- We Are D3 Advances to TBT Semifinals After Thrilling Quarterfinal Win
- Alaska Residents Set for $1,702 Stimulus Check This August
- Viewers Rave About BBC’s New Drama ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
- Anniversary of ‘Barbie’: From Hit to Critique as Discussions Shift
- Osuigwe Set for Challenger Match Against Baptiste at Canadian Open
- Bianca Andreescu Faces Barbora Krejcikova in Montreal Matchup
- Darryl Strawberry Inspires with Sermon on Addiction and Faith
- 8-Year-Old Drowns During School Field Trip at Maple Plain Beach
- Steve Martin Celebrates 80th Birthday with Father of the Bride Airing
- Severe Weather Hits Minnesota: Tornado Warnings and Flash Floods