Severe Weather Threatens Buffalo with Flooding, Snow, and High Winds

Buffalo, N.Y. — A soaking rainfall is expected across the Buffalo-Niagara region Sunday, bringing potential flooding ahead of a significant weather shift to colder air, snow, and high winds starting Monday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a moisture-laden weather system to sweep across the eastern Great Lakes late Sunday through early Monday, with rainfall totals reaching up to 1.5 inches. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Western New York.

“We expect widespread, heavy rainfall to develop during the afternoon and evening Sunday,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Hitchcock said. The combination of rainfall and snowmelt from higher elevations raises concerns for local rivers and creeks nearing flood stage.

For fans attending the Bills-Eagles game at Highmark Stadium, conditions will be wet, with temperatures in the 40s. “A brief wintry mix is possible at the onset of precipitation Sunday afternoon,” Hitchcock added.

As colder air moves in Monday afternoon, weather conditions will deteriorate with significant lake effect snow likely. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the Buffalo metro area, while a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for southern Erie County and the southern tier from Monday through Thursday.

“Band intensity remains in question, but we’re expecting wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph,” NWS meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo reported, warning that blowing and drifting snow could create hazardous travel conditions.

Wind gusts are expected to peak Monday afternoon, bringing gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with some areas northeast of Lake Erie encountering gusts up to 70 mph. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for late Monday into Tuesday.

Buffalo faces potential lakeshore flooding as a seiche may occur due to strong winds, raising water levels to warning levels. Routes such as Route 5 in Hamburg may experience flooding, alongside other low-lying areas.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Monday from 10 AM to 10 PM anticipates total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Drivers are cautioned to prepare for slippery road conditions, which could impact the evening commute.

As conditions evolve, local authorities urge residents to stay updated on forecasts and prepare for possible emergency responses in flood-prone areas.