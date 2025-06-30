News
Severe Weather Threatens South-Central Pennsylvania This Week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Severe weather is forecasted for South-Central Pennsylvania on Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for damaging storms.
The WGAL News 8 Storm Team has classified both days as Impact Days, indicating that weather conditions may disrupt normal activities. Thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday afternoon and continue into the evening, with the heaviest storms likely between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m.
The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding. According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Susquehanna Valley is categorized at a marginal risk level, rated 1 on a scale of 1 to 5.
On Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s, with dew points in the low 70s, creating a steamy environment. As storms continue into Tuesday, the risk of severe weather increases, bringing another chance for strong thunderstorms.
Tuesday’s forecast predicts highs in the mid-80s, with showers possible throughout the day. By late Tuesday night, a cold front is anticipated to bring drier air and a decrease in humidity.
Residents are advised to stay alert for weather updates and should prepare for possible severe storms that could disrupt outdoor plans and create hazardous conditions.
As the week progresses towards the Fourth of July holiday, forecasters anticipate mostly dry conditions, although there remains a slight chance of rain Thursday evening.
