Severe Weather Threats Loom as Tropical Depression Chantal Unleashes Floods

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Tropical Depression Chantal has caused significant flooding across eastern North Carolina, particularly in Alamance County. The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings, and flood watches remain in effect as more rain is expected.

On Thursday, the area faced another First Alert Day due to the potential for thunderstorms. These storms, which were anticipated to move into the region during the evening hours, could bring 1-3 inches of rain, exacerbating flooding conditions already present from previous storms.

“Yesterday’s storms laid the groundwork for increased risk of flash flooding,” said a meteorologist from the local weather station. “Lower guidance levels due to saturated ground heighten the threat across the region.”

Emergency crews were busy responding to incidents such as a fallen tree blocking Interstate 85 near Redwood Road in Durham on Wednesday night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the closure caused significant delays.

In Chapel Hill, water pooled along Prichard Avenue and flooded parts of Estes Drive. Meanwhile, downtown Durham experienced similar issues as rainwater pooled on roadways.

Forecasters warn that storm chances will likely diminish into Friday, but additional thunderstorms are still possible, especially over the weekend as humidity remains high. A conversion of Tropical Depression Chantal from a tropical storm evolved rapidly, significantly impacting Central North Carolina.

Chantal made landfall in South Carolina over the Fourth of July and tracked into North Carolina, resulting in rainbands causing flash floods from the Triad to the Triangle. Rainfall amounts have reached an alarming 7-8 inches in some areas, prompting the Haw River to approach record flood levels.

“We expect the river to remain above flood stage until late tonight,” said a weather expert. “The potential for more rain may further complicate the situation.”

The National Weather Service has emphasized the importance of awareness and caution as historic amounts of precipitation continue to pose threats to residents across the region.