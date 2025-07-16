Severe Weather Threats loom for Central United States

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – A First Alert 6 Weather Day is underway as Central United States prepares for two rounds of storms starting Wednesday evening. The first line of storms is set to enter the northwest corner of the viewing area around 10 PM, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Watch valid until 3 AM.

The watch covers most of Eastern Nebraska and parts of Western Iowa, particularly areas east of the Missouri River. Meteorologists have indicated a risk level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather, with winds expected to exceed 60 mph. These severe storms are forecasted to move out of the Metro area by 2 AM, although lighter showers may linger into the early morning.

After a brief pause in the storm activity, clearing skies in the afternoon will prime the atmosphere for another round of storms later on. This second wave is likely to form primarily south of Interstate 80, bringing with it risks of wind and hail. Meteorological updates will continue to be posted as further details emerge on this developing situation.

Looking ahead, heat relief is forecasted as temperatures rise again by Thursday and Friday, with storm activity possibly returning Friday night. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts as conditions can change rapidly.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Meanwhile, patchy morning fog is expected Thursday, followed by varied cloud coverage throughout the day. Wausau Woodchucks Games will host “Weather Night,” and attendees can expect a slight chance of scattered showers. NewsChannel 7 is set to feature an interactive weather green screen at Athletic Park, inviting fans to present their forecasts.

Another round of showers is anticipated late Thursday night into Friday, particularly during the evening and early morning hours. As the cold front moves in more slowly than predicted, storm intensity may also decrease. Nonetheless, golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 60 mph remain potential threats.

For those in Fargo, the weekend weather looks clear with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 70s on Saturday, and mid-80s to low 90s on Sunday. However, storm chances may again surface next week. Be prepared for warm conditions on Monday leading into another wave of storms expected early Tuesday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – In Cleveland, showers and storms are expected to subside this evening, with low temperatures dropping to around 70 degrees. An early morning round of showers will approach from the west on Monday, though most areas should remain dry during the afternoon as temperatures hit the mid-80s.

Overall, the weather dynamic across regions from Nebraska to Ohio highlights the need for caution and preparedness amid potential severe thunderstorms throughout the week.