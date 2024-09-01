Severe Weather Warnings Issued for Tasmania’s Derwent River Residents

Authorities in Tasmania have issued urgent evacuation warnings for residents along the Derwent River due to impending severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong winds. The Bureau of Meteorology has declared a major flood warning, predicting the risk of properties becoming inundated.

Emergency services reported responding to 330 incidents over a 24-hour period leading up to Sunday morning. Local authorities are urging residents in towns such as Meadowbank, Glenora, Bushy Park, Gretna, and Macquarie Plains to prepare their properties for potential flooding. This includes relocating furniture and livestock to higher ground.

Executive director of Tasmania SES, Mick Lowe, advised that individuals should develop a safety plan to vacate their homes if conditions deteriorate. He emphasized the importance of maintaining safety by avoiding floodwaters and utilizing evacuation centers established in New Norfolk.

Strong winds with gusts reaching up to 110 km/h, and potentially 125 km/h in certain regions, have impacted the state significantly. The situation has led to power outages for around 30,000 residents, as emergency services work to restore services.

Recent reports indicate that a gust of 156 km/h was recorded in the northwest segment of Tasmania, with Maatsuyker Island experiencing gusts akin to a category three cyclone. This extreme weather has also caused ferry cancellations between Devonport and Geelong.

In addition to the flooding crisis, substantial winds continue to affect several regions in Tasmania, South Australia, and Victoria, complicating recovery efforts. Premier Jeremy Rockliff has urged Tasmanians to heed all weather warnings as the region faces potentially dangerous conditions in the coming days.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels for the latest updates on the situation. Safety measures such as conserving water and reporting electrical damages have been emphasized to help mitigate the impact of the severe weather.