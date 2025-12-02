Severe Winter Storm Hits Midwest and Northeast, Causes Travel Chaos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A significant winter storm is sweeping across the Midwest and Northeast, bringing heavy snow and icy conditions that have disrupted travel for millions. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday, with weather alerts issued across multiple states.

As of Tuesday morning, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported that more than 1,120 crews were actively working to clear snow-covered roads. Forecasters indicated that snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour in some areas, particularly in Columbus, during the busy morning commute.

Despite ongoing efforts, several major highways remained hazardous, including I-71 near Mansfield and I-270 in Columbus. Officials are urging drivers to remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary. “Give us room to work,” a department spokesperson said. “If you don’t need to be out, don’t.”

The National Weather Service has issued a variety of alerts to inform residents of the winter weather conditions. A Winter Storm Watch was released 24 hours in advance for areas facing a 50 percent or greater chance of severe weather. As conditions worsen, these watches are upgraded to Warnings indicating an 80 percent or higher probability of dangerous weather.

Currently, a wide section of the United States faces Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings as a powerful storm sweeps from Arkansas to Maine. The National Weather Service warned that the morning commute will be particularly treacherous, with frozen precipitation and heavy rain expected to hit the I-95 corridor at sunrise.

St. Louis has already set a new daily snowfall record with 3.8 inches recorded on Monday, beating the previous record of 3.5 inches from 1937. Meanwhile, travel conditions have been made dangerous throughout the Midwest as icy conditions linger following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Forecasts indicate that snowfall totals in Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia may reach between 2 to 5 inches on Tuesday, with rapid accumulation creating perilous conditions on the roads. The Weather Prediction Center warned that heavy snow could create significant burdens for road crews trying to keep roads clear.

In Pittsburgh, PennDOT has reduced speed limits to 45 miles per hour on several major highways due to hazardous conditions. School closures have been announced across various districts, including Philadelphia, New York, and Massachusetts. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey officials have also warned residents to prepare for severe travel conditions.

By Tuesday night, six inches or more of snow is expected to fall across regions including Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. Higher elevations could see totals exceeding a foot, whereas coastal cities might experience rain instead.

As the storm progresses, tens of millions of residents remain under winter weather advisories, with a winter storm warning in effect from upstate New York to eastern Maine through early Wednesday.