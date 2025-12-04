Severe Winter Weather Expected Across Multiple States This Thanksgiving Weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Severe winter weather is predicted to affect several parts of the United States over Thanksgiving weekend, leading to hazardous travel conditions for millions of Americans. A powerful winter storm will move through the region, bringing snow, ice, and rain.

Forecasters are especially concerned for areas north and east of Asheville, North Carolina, where ice and snow accumulations could cause significant travel difficulties. The storm is expected to develop overnight Thursday into early Friday.

As the storm moves east on Friday, drier but colder conditions are anticipated later in the day, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). South of Asheville, a mix of cold rain and brief periods of ice will occur.

Further north, winter storm warnings are already in place for regions across the Midwest and Great Lakes. In Montana, forecasters estimate up to nine inches of snow will fall, with similar warnings issued across South Dakota.

NWS Great Falls reported that travel could be greatly affected due to blowing snow and low visibility, particularly during the Friday morning commute. The warnings in South Dakota are set to go into effect on Friday morning.

Travel disruptions are expected as many Americans head home following the Thanksgiving holiday. In Michigan, additional snow accumulations and blizzard conditions threaten travel, prompting numerous warnings across the state.

Officials noted that conditions could grow dangerous, advising individuals to be cautious.

Areas around the Great Lakes could see up to three feet of snow by the storm’s conclusion, heightening fears of road closures and accidents, particularly on major highways. Travelers should remain informed and prepared as conditions evolve over the holiday weekend.