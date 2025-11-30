Sevilla Faces Betis in Critical Andalusian Derby

Sevilla, Spain – The Sevilla FC will take on Real Betis in the much-anticipated Andalusian derby on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. local time at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. This match, part of LaLiga EA Sports, is crucial for both teams as they navigate a challenging season.

The Sevilla squad arrives under pressure, having lost four of their last five matches, which has placed them in 11th position in the league. Manager Matías Almeyda acknowledges the need for an urgent turnaround, stating that the derby is a chance to regain stability.

Meanwhile, Real Betis sits in a stronger fifth place, despite some ups and downs in their recent results, which include one win, one loss, and three draws. Coach Manuel Pellegrini’s team hopes to exploit Sevilla’s current weaknesses, as they are expected to put up a strong fight for this derby.

Both teams are dealing with notable absences. Sevilla will be without several key players, including Nianzou and Januzaj due to injuries. Azpilicueta and Isaac Romero are uncertain to play, creating challenges for Almeyda in selecting his starting line-up.

For Real Betis, Antony is unavailable due to a suspension, and Bellerín, Amrabat, Isco, and Lo Celso are also out with injuries. However, the potential return of Bakambu brings a glimmer of hope for Pellegrini.

Fans can watch the game live on M+ LALIGA and LaLiga TV Bar or follow minute-by-minute updates online through various sports networks. The significance of this match goes beyond league standings, as both teams vie for local pride and a much-needed victory.