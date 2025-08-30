Sports
Sevilla FC Faces Urgent Decisions as Transfer Deadline Approaches
Sevilla, Spain – As the transfer window nears its close on September 1, Sevilla FC is under pressure to finalize player transactions. The club, still trying to recover from a rough start to the season, must balance outgoing transfers with necessary signings to bolster the squad.
Antonio Cordón, the club’s director of football, is working against the clock to manage multiple player movements. Currently, Sevilla is in need of a central defender, an organizing midfielder, and another forward. However, any new arrivals depend on breaking a few current contracts, including those of Rubén Vargas and Kelechi Iheanacho.
Vargas is hesitant to leave as he hopes to be a part of the Uruguay team for the 2026 World Cup, while Iheanacho’s future remains uncertain. The club’s tight-lipped stance means little is known about his potential departure, although he has requested not to be registered for the coming games.
In contrast, Adrià Pedrosa is on the verge of moving to Elche, having accepted offers after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Matías Almeyda. Both clubs are negotiating the terms of Pedrosa’s contract, including a potential buy option.
The situation is made more difficult for Almeyda, who faces an injury crisis, particularly after recent setbacks involving players like Lukebakio and Akor Adams. Currently, Almeyda has just fourteen players available for selection, pushing him to include youth players, including newcomer Álex Costa.
As Sevilla looks to regroup, they will face Girona, a team also struggling early in the season. Coach Michel is optimistic despite his squad’s shortcomings, explaining that injuries have plagued the team, including a major setback with Juan Carlos, who injured his knee.
The atmosphere around the team reflects urgency—Sevilla needs to secure points urgently to avoid falling further behind in the league. Both Alamenda and Michel acknowledge the stakes as each team sits uncomfortably in the relegation zone.
