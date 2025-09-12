Sevilla Hosts Elche in Key LaLiga Matchup Tonight

SEVILLA, Spain — Sevilla FC will face Elche CF tonight at 21:00 local time at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in a crucial LaLiga match. Both teams aim to improve their standings in the league after mixed starts to the season.

Sevilla comes into the game looking to build on their recent victory against Girona, winning 2-0. The team, managed by Matías Almeyda, currently stands at 12th place with three points from one win and two losses.

“All matches are important, especially under different circumstances. We want to re-engage our fans with strong performances and results at home,” Almeyda said in a pre-game press conference. He emphasized the team’s focus on gaining momentum after a shaky start this season.

Elche, on the other hand, has had a solid start and remains undefeated after three matches, holding a seventh-place position with five points, following a satisfying win over Levante. Eder Sarabia, the Elche coach, noted that a consistent performance will be essential against a strong Sevilla side.

“We are ready for a challenging match. Sevilla has a clear style of play, and we must be at our best to compete with them,” Sarabia stated. He also mentioned his confidence in the squad’s ability to handle pressure and perform well in tough environments.

For this matchup, Sevilla will see some new faces, including recent signings such as César Azpilicueta and Alex Sánchez. The starting lineups for both teams are confirmed, with Elche’s André Silva and Rafa Mir leading the attack, while Sevilla will field Nyland, Juanlu, and others in a 4-3-3 formation.

The referee for the match, Alberola Rojas, along with VAR official Javier Iglesias, will oversee the proceedings. Due to a long-standing historical context, Elche has never won at Sevilla’s home ground in official league play.

This clash promises to be gripping, as Sevilla seeks their first home win of the season, while Elche aims to continue their good run. Kickoff is set for 21:00 local time.