Sevilla Hosts Levante in Key La Liga Clash This Sunday

Sevilla, Spain – Sevilla FC will welcome Levante UD to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2025, as they seek to regain momentum after a disappointing end to 2025. Los Nervionenses have shown mixed form this season, earning 10 points at home and 10 points away.

The match is particularly important for Levante, who currently sit at the bottom of the La Liga table. Their new manager, Luis Castro, will make his debut on this crucial fixture, hoping to inspire his team to perform better on the road. Levante has secured only two wins this season and has struggled significantly at home, earning just two points.

Sevilla had a strong start earlier in December with a 4-0 victory against Real Oviedo, but back-to-back losses to Alaves and Real Madrid have dampened their spirits. Despite recent setbacks, Sevilla boasts a solid historical record against Levante, having won their last four encounters.

Matias Almeyda, Sevilla’s manager, is looking to leverage his team’s previous success to regain their footing in La Liga, especially after their 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on December 20.

“Every match is crucial for us to gain points and confidence,” said Almeyda during a press conference ahead of the game.

Levante’s recent form has been troubling as they are winless in their last nine matches against Sevilla, with their last victory against them dating back to April 2018. Castro’s appointment as head coach came amid this dismal run, and he emphasized the need to exploit Sevilla’s weaknesses.

“It is a good opportunity for us to turn things around,” Castro remarked. “Sevilla has strengths, but we know how to challenge those strengths.”

The Sevilla versus Levante match kicks off at 7:50 a.m. ET on Sunday. Fans in the United States can catch the action live on ESPN+ or stream it on Fubo.