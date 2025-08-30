Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid

Sevilla, Spain – Sevilla FC is close to finalizing the signing of veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who is set to join the club on a free transfer after parting ways with Atletico Madrid. The announcement is expected to come soon, as Azpilicueta, 36, awaits the completion of a medical examination.

Azpilicueta’s departure from Atletico Madrid follows a two-year stint with the club, where he made 54 appearances. He previously enjoyed a successful 11-year career at Chelsea, where he became a Champions League winner and made 508 total appearances, proving his versatility in defense.

The Spanish international attracted interest from various clubs, including offers from MLS and Qatari teams. However, Sevilla’s sporting director, Antonio Cordon, played a pivotal role in convincing Azpilicueta to join the La Liga side. Azpilicueta aims to contribute his wealth of experience to a struggling Sevilla team that finished 17th in the league last season and currently sits in 18th place after two losses in the new season.

Throughout his career, Azpilicueta has also represented Spain at three World Cups, underscoring his dynamic presence on the field. Sevilla confirmed that they have secured him on a one-year deal, with the option to extend for another year.

As Sevilla prepares for their next match after a rocky start to the season, the addition of Azpilicueta is seen as a crucial move to bolster their defense.