Seville Rivalry: Betis vs. Sevilla FC Set for Sunday Showdown

SEVILLE, Spain – Real Betis and Sevilla FC will face off in a La Liga clash at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Sunday, November 30, at 10:15 AM ET. This highly anticipated matchup has fans wondering if Cedric Bakambu will score for Betis.

Betis comes into the game after a 1-1 draw against Girona, where they dominated with 23 shots, outshooting their opponents by 11. Meanwhile, Sevilla suffered a defeat in their last outing, losing 2-1 to Espanyol. In that match, they had six shots on target and held 67% possession, but only Marcao found the net.

The two teams have met ten times in their past encounters, resulting in four wins for Sevilla, two for Betis, and four draws. Betis enjoyed a recent victory over Sevilla, winning 2-1 in their last head-to-head matchup.

In terms of league statistics, Real Betis currently sits fifth with 21 points from 13 games, having won five, drawn six, and lost two. Sevilla is tenth, with 16 points from 13 matches, having secured five wins against seven losses.

Betis’ recent form has been solid, with two wins and four draws in their last ten outings. Their leading scorer, Juan Hernandez, has found the net five times this season. For Sevilla, top scorer Ruben Vargas has three goals to his name.

The odds favor both teams to score, with the ‘Both Teams to Score (BTTS) Yes’ wager priced at -133. This market suggests a high likelihood of action at both ends of the pitch.

As fans prepare for this intense match, experts have predicted a final score of 1-1, with appealing odds at +475 for that outcome. The significance of this rivalry adds extra excitement as both teams look to strengthen their positions in La Liga.