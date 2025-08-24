Seychelles President Concludes Visit to Vatican City with Cardinal Parolin

Vatican City, 23 August 2025 — The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, met with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, during an official visit to Vatican City. This encounter was part of President Ramkalawan’s agenda, which included an audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

During the meeting, President Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome given to him and his team since their arrival in Vatican City. He highlighted that this was his second papal audience, following a meeting with the late Pope Francis last March.

The President praised the strong working relationship with H.E. Monsignor Tomasz Grysa, the Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Seychelles. “The bilateral relationship between Seychelles and the Holy See continues to grow from strength to strength, anchored in mutual respect and shared priorities,” said President Ramkalawan. He affirmed the commitment to deepening cooperation for the common good.

Key topics discussed included societal progress initiatives like Ferme de L’Espoir, education efforts, youth empowerment, and community collaboration with the church. Both parties agreed on the importance of continuing their partnership through existing diplomatic channels.

Other significant issues on the agenda included environmental conservation, climate change, family values, the development of the priesthood, and Seychelles’ foreign policy. President Ramkalawan was accompanied by Principal Minister Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, and Ambassador Ms. Beryl Samson.

The delegation also toured notable sites, including the Sistine Chapel and Santa Maria Maggiore, where Pope Francis is buried, followed by a visit to the Sanctuary of Madonna del Perpetuo Soccorso.