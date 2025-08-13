Sha’Carri Richardson Apologizes After Arrest for Domestic Violence

SEATTLE, Washington — Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson publicly addressed her recent domestic violence arrest in a video shared on social media Monday night. The apology was directed to her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, following an incident at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27.

In the video posted on her Instagram account, Richardson, the reigning 100-meter world champion, acknowledged that she put herself in a “compromised situation.” The incident occurred shortly before she was scheduled to compete at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon.

“I love him & to him I can’t apologize enough,” Richardson said, expressing her feelings in all capital letters. On Tuesday morning, she reiterated her apology in a written post, emphasizing that her actions needed to match her words.

According to a police report, a Transportation Security Administration supervisor alerted authorities to a disturbance involving Richardson and Coleman. Video footage reviewed by officers showed Richardson grabbing Coleman’s backpack and pushing him against a wall during a heated exchange.

Despite this, the report indicated that Coleman did not wish to participate in the investigation and declined to be a victim. A representative for Coleman did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

In her video, Richardson expressed a commitment to self-reflection, stating, “I’m holding myself accountable.” She also acknowledged a need for help and vowed to face her problems head-on.

Coleman, who won the 100-meter title in 2019, defended Richardson after the incident, describing it as a “sucky situation.” He emphasized the importance of grace and understanding in difficult moments and said both he and Richardson have things to work on.

Despite not being charged, Richardson spent over 18 hours in custody before being released. She later withdrew from the 100-meter competition at the U.S. championships, prioritizing her mental health and well-being.

Looking ahead, Richardson highlighted her goal of personal growth and accountability, insisting that she would not evade her challenges.