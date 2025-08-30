Shaboozey Celebrates Second No. 1 Hit as Jelly Roll Tours Australia

NEW YORK, NY — Shaboozey has achieved a significant career milestone as his song “Good News” ascended to the top of Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, marking his second No. 1 hit. The track saw a 4% increase in audience impressions, totaling 31.1 million from August 22 to August 28, according to Luminate.

Shaboozey, who co-wrote the song with Sean Cook and others, released “Good News” from his critically acclaimed album, “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going,” which reached No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the all-genre chart in June 2024.

Born Collins Obinna Chibueze in Northern Virginia, Shaboozey previously topped the Country Airplay chart with his debut single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which held the No. 1 spot for seven weeks starting last August. This achievement made him the first Black male artist to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts simultaneously.

Jelly Roll, the 2023 CMA New Artist of the Year, is set to kick off his first tour in Australia and New Zealand in October. He will perform at venues including the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. Demand for tickets has been high, leading to the addition of an extra date in Brisbane.

Jelly Roll plans to showcase his latest album, “Beautifully Broken,” along with his hit songs, including the chart-topping single “Liar.” His tour, dubbed The Down Under 2025 Tour, will visit multiple cities before concluding in Auckland on November 8, 2025.

This year has been successful for Jelly Roll, who continues to gain recognition, holding multiple award nominations including three ACM Awards and several Grammy nominations. Shaboozey’s growing popularity and Jelly Roll’s upcoming tour highlight a vibrant moment in the country music scene.

“We are excited to bring our music to Australia and can’t wait to perform live for our fans,” Jelly Roll said in a statement.