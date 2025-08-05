Entertainment
Shaboozey to Headline Free Concert at Civic Center in September
San Francisco, CA – San Francisco’s summer of free live music rolls on as Another Planet Entertainment announces headline acts for the season’s last outdoor concerts. Country-rap artist Shaboozey is set to perform at Civic Center Plaza on September 13, supported by singer-songwriters Fireboy DML and Red Leather.
Shaboozey, who gained international fame with his collaboration on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” will return to the stage after impressing crowds at Outside Lands last year with his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” His upcoming performance is dubbed “Empire 15” to mark the 15th anniversary of the entertainment partnership with City Hall.
In addition to Shaboozey, the popular nu-disco band Poolside will take the stage at Union Square on September 7. The band, which began as a project by multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise, has become a staple at music festivals.
Both shows are free, but attendees must RSVP. This initiative is part of a three-year agreement allowing Another Planet to hold free outdoor concerts as part of a rejuvenation strategy for downtown San Francisco.
Meanwhile, Golden Gate Park gears up for a series of concerts, beginning with Dead and Company. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that around 60,000 people are expected each day during the three-day event starting this weekend.
“This is all celebrating the history of Dead and Company,” said Allen Scott, president of Another Planet, detailing plans for the upcoming concerts. “Next weekend marks Outside Lands, and then we’ll have a whole country vibe with Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon.”
A concert featuring Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon is scheduled for August 15, which is anticipated to attract significant crowds and stimulate local businesses. Alex Bastian, CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, noted the positive economic impact, stating, “Of course, it’s good for the hotels but it’s also great for the restaurants and the coffee shops.”
As residents prepare for the influx of visitors, many are excited about the events despite potential parking challenges. “I feel like it’s a good boost for the businesses in the area,” said local resident Kevin Wetzel.
