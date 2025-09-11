Shaboozey’s ‘Let ‘Em Know’ Kicks Off NFL Season with Prime Video

NEW YORK, NY — Amazon Prime Video is set to debut a new musical element for its Thursday Night Football broadcasts this season. The streaming service has enlisted singer-songwriter Shaboozey to perform the new opening track titled ‘Let ‘Em Know’ starting September 11, 2025, during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders.

Shaboozey, known for blending country and hip-hop influences, first gained significant attention in 2024 with his hit ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy),’ which spent 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Stacey Rosenson, head of U.S. sports marketing for Prime Video, expressed her excitement about this collaboration, noting that Shaboozey perfectly embodies the energy of a Thursday night kickoff.

Fans will hear ‘Let ‘Em Know’ not only during the game but also in promotional campaigns linked to the show. This marks the first time Amazon uses Shaboozey’s music after years of including tracks by Robert Randolph in previous seasons.

Shaboozey’s career has seen a rapid rise; following his smash hit, he collaborated with pop icon Beyoncé on her album ‘Cowboy Carter‘ after catching her team’s attention. His earlier work includes a contribution to the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘ soundtrack.

The singer has previously performed at NFL events, including a halftime show on Thanksgiving Day 2024 and a collaboration during the Christmas Day game with Post Malone, showcasing his growing connection with the league.

The partnership with Prime Video highlights the platform’s commitment to blending sports and music, joining a tradition where networks align with popular artists to enhance the viewing experience.

‘Let ‘Em Know’ will be part of Prime Video’s ongoing strategy to energize fans and create a welcoming atmosphere for football lovers each week,’ Rosenson added.