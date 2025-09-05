Shaboozey’s New Song Kicks Off Thursday Night Football

NEW YORK – September 4, 2025 – Popular artist Shaboozey has partnered with Amazon Prime for his new song, “Let ‘Em Know,” which will serve as the opening track for Thursday Night Football (TNF) this season.

The song will premiere on September 11, aligning with the first game of the season featuring the Green Bay Packers against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. Shaboozey’s unique sound aims to enhance the TNF experience by energizing fans as they kick off their weekends.

Stacey Rosenson, head of U.S. Sports Marketing for Prime Video, stated, “Our collaboration with Shaboozey has produced an incredible campaign that showcases TNF as the ultimate fan experience. Shaboozey is the perfect artist to kick off TNF each week, reflecting our commitment to capturing the energy of starting the weekend on Thursday nights.”

Last season marked the beginning of Amazon’s exclusive TNF streaming, which they secured in a deal worth approximately $1 billion per year. This partnership enhances the viewing experience, showing that TNF is more than just a football game; it’s a celebration for fans.

Shaboozey, known for his record-breaking hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which topped charts for 19 weeks, continues to rise in the music scene. His latest single, “Good News,” currently holds the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s chart.

The collaboration showcases not only Shaboozey’s artistry but also elevates the entertainment aspect of football. The new track is set to be featured in commercials and promotions leading into each Thursday Night game.

With Pinar Toprak’s original score continuing as the TNF theme music, the combination of Shaboozey’s lively performance and top-tier football action promises an exciting season ahead.

As the NFL season kicks off, anticipation is widespread among fans eager for the thrills that TNF brings. The connection between music and sports has long been vital, and this partnership further emphasizes that bond.

Fans can get a taste of Shaboozey’s new song in a marketing vignette, with the premiere of the music video beginning with the Packers and Commanders match-up on Prime Video.