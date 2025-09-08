Shaboozey to Open Thursday Night Football with Original Song

LOS ANGELES, CA — Streaming giant Prime Video has announced that singer-songwriter Shaboozey will create a new song titled “Let ‘Em Know” to open each week of its “Thursday Night Football” broadcast. The song will also accompany the weekly pre-show, “Thursday Night Kickoff.”

Stacey Rosenson, head of U.S. Sports Marketing for Prime Video, praised Shaboozey in a statement: “Shaboozey is the perfect artist to kick off TNF each week and reflects our commitment to capturing the energy of starting the weekend on Thursday nights.”

This partnership follows other major networks that have used music to enhance their football broadcasts. For instance, NBC Sports has been known for its opening tune “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” ESPN recently teamed up with rapper Saweetie, who is curating music for “Monday Night Football,” following in the footsteps of artists like J Balvin, Timbaland, and Drake.

Music has a long history with TV football. One notable example is Hank Williams Jr., who performed “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” for “Monday Night Football” from 1989 to 2011.

Fans can preview Shaboozey’s new song in a marketing vignette set to debut on Thursday. The video features “Thursday Night Football” talents and fans celebrating at a backyard party while Shaboozey performs live.

The debut of “Let ‘Em Know” will coincide with the kickoff of the NFL season on September 11, when the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders on Prime Video. The original score by composer Pinar Toprak, created for “TNF” in 2022, will continue to serve as the theme music for the broadcasts.