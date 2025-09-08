Entertainment
Shaboozey to Open Thursday Night Football with Original Song
LOS ANGELES, CA — Streaming giant Prime Video has announced that singer-songwriter Shaboozey will create a new song titled “Let ‘Em Know” to open each week of its “Thursday Night Football” broadcast. The song will also accompany the weekly pre-show, “Thursday Night Kickoff.”
Stacey Rosenson, head of U.S. Sports Marketing for Prime Video, praised Shaboozey in a statement: “Shaboozey is the perfect artist to kick off TNF each week and reflects our commitment to capturing the energy of starting the weekend on Thursday nights.”
This partnership follows other major networks that have used music to enhance their football broadcasts. For instance, NBC Sports has been known for its opening tune “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” ESPN recently teamed up with rapper Saweetie, who is curating music for “Monday Night Football,” following in the footsteps of artists like J Balvin, Timbaland, and Drake.
Music has a long history with TV football. One notable example is Hank Williams Jr., who performed “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” for “Monday Night Football” from 1989 to 2011.
Fans can preview Shaboozey’s new song in a marketing vignette set to debut on Thursday. The video features “Thursday Night Football” talents and fans celebrating at a backyard party while Shaboozey performs live.
The debut of “Let ‘Em Know” will coincide with the kickoff of the NFL season on September 11, when the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders on Prime Video. The original score by composer Pinar Toprak, created for “TNF” in 2022, will continue to serve as the theme music for the broadcasts.
Recent Posts
- Italy Dominates Estonia 5-0 in Gattuso’s Coaching Debut
- College Football Week 2: Shocking Upsets and Dominant Wins
- Trump’s Controversial Letter to Epstein Surfaces in Congress
- Luis Suárez Suspended Six Matches for Spitting Incident After Leagues Cup Final
- Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed
- Switzerland Defeats Kosovo in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Beloved Auburn Professor Dr. Schnuelle Tragically Killed in Park Attack
- Hasbro Relocates Headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston, Creating 700 Jobs
- Croatia Hosts Montenegro in UEFA World Cup Qualifier Showdown
- Ghana’s Black Stars Face Mali in Crucial World Cup Qualifier
- Switzerland Faces Slovenia in World Cup Qualifying Showdown
- Mortgage Rates Hit 11-Month Low, Offering Hope to Buyers
- Italy and Israel Clash in Key World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions
- StubHub Seeks $9 Billion IPO Amid Market Challenges
- Rodionova and Okalova Meet Again in Sao Paulo Showdown
- New Bill Aims to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits
- Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil in France
- French Prime Minister Faces Backlash as Austerity Cuts Ignite Social Movement
- Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky
- Guinea Faces Algeria in Key World Cup Qualifying Match