Entertainment
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony Featured in NBA 2K26
New York, NY – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony have been announced as the cover athletes for NBA 2K26, scheduled for release on September 5, 2025. Gilgeous-Alexander will appear on the Standard Edition, while Reese will grace the WNBA Edition, available exclusively at GameStop. Anthony will feature on the Superstar Edition.
The announcement was made by 2K Games on July 9, 2025. The game will be available on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recently led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA championship, called his appearance on the cover a dream come true. He finished the 2024-25 season averaging 32.7 points per game, earning the NBA scoring title and MVP honors.
Angel Reese, fresh off a stellar WNBA rookie season, described her featured cover as a statement of representation. She became the face of the WNBA Edition, following in the footsteps of two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.
Carmelo Anthony, recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, expressed excitement at being honored alongside current stars. He is known for his prolific scoring, ranking 10th all-time in NBA scoring history.
All three athletes will also share the “Leave No Doubt” Edition cover, which includes exclusive features and additional virtual currency for players.
The game aims to enhance user experience with improved ProPLAY features and revamped modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM, making the gameplay even more immersive for players.
NBA 2K26 will allow early access for some editions starting August 29, giving fans a chance to explore the game before its official launch.
