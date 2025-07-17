Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins 2025 ESPY for Best NBA Player

Oklahoma City, OK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine for the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding yet another accolade to his impressive list of achievements. On Wednesday, during ESPN‘s NBA Today, it was announced that Gilgeous-Alexander won the ESPY for Best NBA Player of 2025, as revealed by host Malika Andrews.

This year alone, the 27-year-old superstar earned multiple honors, including his first NBA MVP award, a Western Conference Finals MVP, an NBA Finals MVP, a championship, and a scoring title. His standout performances led to All-Star and All-NBA selections, and he even released a series of signature shoes.

In the 2024-2025 NBA season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged an impressive 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. He also achieved shooting splits of 52% from the field, 37% from three-point range, and 89% from the free-throw line across 76 games.

The Thunder have watched Gilgeous-Alexander evolve from a fringe All-Star to an established MVP candidate and champion. His continued growth earned him a spot in the All-NBA and All-Star rosters for the third straight season, finishing in the top five for MVP voting every year during that span.

This summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder solidified Gilgeous-Alexander’s future by signing him to a four-year deal worth $285 million. His journey from rising star to superstar has captivated fans and secured his legacy in Bricktown.

ESPN will broadcast the ESPY Awards live at 7:00 PM CT on Wednesday, July 16, where Gilgeous-Alexander will receive this prestigious honor.