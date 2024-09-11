Entertainment
Shailene Woodley Set to Star in New Janis Joplin Biopic
A new biopic centered around the legendary singer Janis Joplin is in development, with Shailene Woodley committed to starring and producing the project.
This announcement surfaced in a press release, which outlined various films and TV shows that will benefit from tax credits. However, specific details regarding the biopic remain sparse.
Woodley’s involvement has generated excitement among fans. She expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “California meant so much to Janis — from the stoops of San Francisco to the wooden walls of Sunset Sound, the state became the stage upon which she explored not just the world of music, but the world of her vibrant humanity.”
The production company spearheading the film is Temple Hill Entertainment, noted for its work on popular films such as the Twilight series and First Man.
One of the pressing questions surrounding the project is whether the Joplin estate is involved and if it will allow the use of Joplin’s music in the film. Communication has been initiated with both the Joplin estate and Temple Hill for clarification on these matters.
Historically, previous attempts to create a film about Joplin have encountered obstacles. The 1979 movie The Rose was initially intended to be a Joplin biopic but shifted focus after the Joplin family’s refusal to grant story rights.
Several actresses and musicians, including Zooey Deschanel and Melissa Etheridge, have previously been associated with the role of Joplin, but none have come to fruition until now.
