Shakira Adds New Cities and Songs to World Tour Amid Fan Demand

Ciudad de México, México – Shakira continues to captivate audiences with her ‘Las mujeres ya no lloran World Tour,’ which has gained tremendous popularity throughout the United States. The Colombian singer has performed over 30 of her greatest hits, including ‘She Wolf,’ ‘Las de la intuición,’ and ‘TQG.’

Despite her impressive setlist featuring songs from her previous albums, some fans voiced disappointment over the omission of tracks that were crucial to her rise to fame. In a recent Instagram post, Shakira announced that she will add new singles to her performances, even from her early album ‘Magia.’

“Tell me what you want to hear. I will try to please you. I’ll even rehearse on my days off for you,” the artist stated, inviting fans to send their song requests through direct messages.

Shakira also confirmed that after resuming her shows in Latin America, there will be new announcements for countries not included in the initial tour schedule. “This is just the beginning, and we’re talking about many other countries. Send me a DM, and I’ll try to surprise you,” she said.

Her first concert in Mexico City was a hit, and she celebrated a total of 12 performances at GNP Seguros Stadium, making her the artist with the most shows at that venue. “My beautiful Mexico! 12 shows at GNP Stadium! Thank you for breaking records with me. See you soon. Love you!” Shakira expressed on social media, sharing a photo with a commemorative plaque.

The second leg of her tour will kick off in Tijuana on August 11, followed by shows in Hermosillo, Chihuahua, and Torreón, before returning to Mexico City for more concerts on August 26, 27, 29, 30, and September 18.

Fans have reacted with excitement at the prospect of new songs, with comments like, “The planet will explode when you sing ‘Magia’,” and “How can you choose when all your songs are beautiful?”