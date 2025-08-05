Shakira Sells 1 Million Tickets in Mexico for World Tour

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Shakira has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling one million tickets for her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” World Tour in Mexico, according to the event promoter OCESA. This significant figure was announced on July 31, showing the impact of her concerts in a country with a population of 129 million.

OCESA described the ticket sales as an “unprecedented figure” and noted Shakira’s record of 12 sold-out dates at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, where she made history this past March with seven consecutive sold-out shows. Following this success, she will return for five additional concerts in August and September, bringing her total to 12 performances.

The singer will also perform in multiple cities. Upcoming shows include August 11 in Tijuana, August 14 in Hermosillo, August 17 in Chihuahua, and August 20 in Torreón. Shakira’s impressive ticket sales have already outpaced those of other international stars, including Taylor Swift.

Shakira’s monumental tour continues to break records, with grossing revenue reaching $130 million by mid-2025. OCESA confirmed this achievement, stating that the tour has attracted over one million attendees in Latin America. The artist’s immense popularity is underscored by her recent recognition as the top star by Billboard in March.

Shakira, whose music career began in the early 1990s, continues to influence the Latin music scene. With her unique sound that combines Latin and Arabic rhythms, she has sold over 95 million albums worldwide. Her ongoing tour adds to her achievements, positioning her as a leading figure in the global music industry.

As Shakira’s tour progresses, anticipation builds to see if she will surpass the ticket sales record currently held by Mexican singer Luis Miguel, who sold over 2.2 million tickets across various countries.