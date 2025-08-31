Shakira Sparks Reunion Rumors with Antonio de la Rúa in Mexico

México City, Mexico — Shakira‘s recent performances in Mexico have stirred rumors of a possible reconciliation with her ex-partner Antonio de la Rúa. The Colombian singer is back in the spotlight, not only for her captivating shows and collaboration with Danna Paola but also for hints of rekindled romance with de la Rúa.

Shakira and de la Rúa began dating in 2000, during a crucial time in her music career. He played pivotal roles as her mentor, manager, and confidant for over a decade. Their partnership produced iconic albums like ‘Laundry Service’ and ‘Fijación Oral.’

The couple was together for ten years before announcing their separation in 2010. While they attempted to maintain a working relationship, they ultimately parted ways completely. One of Shakira’s most famous songs, ‘Día de Enero,’ was inspired by their love story, detailing how he entered her life at a critical moment. The song is featured in her album ‘Fijación Oral Vol. 1.’

Recently, fans were excited as Shakira performed ‘Día de Enero’ live for the first time in nearly 18 years during her concert in Mexico. Alongside this notable performance, a leaked photo surfaced showing Shakira and de la Rúa together at a stadium in San Diego with their kids. This coincidence has set social media abuzz with theories about their potential romance.

As Shakira wraps up her Mexican tour on August 30, expectations remain high. Though neither party has confirmed nor denied any romantic revival, the success of her ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’ has been undeniable, filling venues across Mexico City. With powerful choreography and an undeniable connection with her audience, Shakira continues to shine as a global pop icon.