Shakira and The Weeknd to Headline Global Citizen Festival in NYC

NEW YORK, NY — The Global Citizen Festival is returning to Central Park on September 27, 2025, with Shakira and The Weeknd as the headliners, as announced by the international advocacy organization.

Alongside Shakira and The Weeknd, performers will include Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist. Hugh Jackman will host the festivities for the eleventh year in a row, highlighting his long-standing commitment as a Global Citizen ambassador.

Shakira expressed her excitement, stating, “I’m honored to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September. Music has always been my way of connecting with people and leaving a mark on the world. I can’t wait to perform, unite, and inspire action.” Jackman echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the event in addressing critical global issues.

This year’s festival aims to mobilize efforts towards three significant goals: providing energy access for one million people across Africa, ensuring that 30,000 children have access to quality education and football through a partnership with FIFA, and protecting 30 million hectares of the Amazon rainforest.

Global Citizen aims to raise $200 million for these initiatives while also working to register 40,000 volunteers in New York City who can earn tickets to the festival through their advocacy efforts.

“The growing impact of the Global Citizen movement touches every corner of the world, and I’m eager to advocate alongside my fellow ambassadors, performers, world leaders, and private sector executives to leave the world better than we found it,” Jackman added.

The festival continues to maintain its legacy of star-studded lineups, with last year’s performers including Post Malone, Doja Cat, and Jelly Roll. Fans can earn free tickets by taking action through the Global Citizen app, aligning their efforts with the festival’s goals.

This year’s festival marks a vibrant return to Central Park, promising a day filled with inspiring performances and global advocacy. The event is scheduled to open at 2 p.m., with performances starting at 4 p.m. and concluding around 10 p.m.