Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026

New York City, NY – Comedian Shane Gillis has announced a third show at Madison Square Garden due to high demand for his performances. Gillis will perform at the venue on January 22, 2026, in addition to his previously scheduled shows on January 23 and 24, which sold out quickly.

The third show’s tickets will go on sale for the general public on August 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans interested in seeing Gillis can access presales on August 25 and August 27. Tickets will be available through various platforms, including Ticketmaster and verified secondary ticket sites.

Fans can expect a night full of laughter, as Gillis is currently on a record-breaking international tour that includes sold-out performances in major arenas across North America and Europe, such as London‘s O2 Arena and Toronto‘s Scotiabank Arena.

For those looking to attend the January 22 show, tickets start at $77 for his first night performance at MSG. First-time customers on Vivid Seats can use the code NJ20 for a discount on their ticket purchase.

Shane Gillis gained popularity with his self-released special “Live in Austin,” which drew over 40 million views. His Netflix special, “Beautiful Dogs