Entertainment
Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
New York City, NY – Comedian Shane Gillis has announced a third show at Madison Square Garden due to high demand for his performances. Gillis will perform at the venue on January 22, 2026, in addition to his previously scheduled shows on January 23 and 24, which sold out quickly.
The third show’s tickets will go on sale for the general public on August 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans interested in seeing Gillis can access presales on August 25 and August 27. Tickets will be available through various platforms, including Ticketmaster and verified secondary ticket sites.
Fans can expect a night full of laughter, as Gillis is currently on a record-breaking international tour that includes sold-out performances in major arenas across North America and Europe, such as London‘s O2 Arena and Toronto‘s Scotiabank Arena.
For those looking to attend the January 22 show, tickets start at $77 for his first night performance at MSG. First-time customers on Vivid Seats can use the code NJ20 for a discount on their ticket purchase.
Shane Gillis gained popularity with his self-released special “Live in Austin,” which drew over 40 million views. His Netflix special, “Beautiful Dogs
Recent Posts
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City
- Massive Job Fair Set for Thursday in Sunrise
- CoreWeave Stock Boosted by Positive Analyst Ratings Amid AI Growth
- Mega Hawlucha Set to Debut in Upcoming Pokémon Legends Game