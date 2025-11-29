Shane Gillis to Headline One-Night Show at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA — Comedian Shane Gillis, a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan, will headline a one-night-only show at Lincoln Financial Field on July 17, 2026. The event is expected to welcome over 60,000 attendees, marking one of the largest performances in Gillis’ career.

Organizers announced the show earlier this week, highlighting Gillis’ strong ties to the Philadelphia area. Born in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Gillis graduated from West Chester University and has a history in the local comedy scene, including a standout win at Philly’s Phunniest tournament in 2016.

“Lincoln Financial Field is thrilled to set the stage this summer for one of the world’s biggest entertainers in Shane Gillis,” said Brian Napoli, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for the Philadelphia Eagles. “Shane has always been an incredibly supportive Eagles fan whose local roots will serve as a great homecoming.”

Gillis, 37, has gained popularity through his brash comedic style, viral podcasts, and the Netflix series “Tires,” which is set for a third season in 2026. His recent special, “Beautiful Dogs,” received acclaim, ranking in the Top 10 on Netflix in several countries.

Tickets for the event are available for presale to local residents, with general sales opening soon. The show promises to be a significant milestone for Gillis, who reports a swiftly growing fan base that spans from local followers to national crowds.

As anticipation builds, many are wondering if surprise guests will join Gillis on stage, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. Local media speculate that friends and fellow entertainers, including Eagles players, may make appearances, enhancing the homecoming atmosphere.

For more information and to purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to visit the official event website.