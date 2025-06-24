Entertainment
Shane Gillis to Host 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA — Comedian Shane Gillis will host the 2025 ESPY Awards, honoring the past year in sports. The event is set for Wednesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Gillis expressed his excitement for the event, stating, “I’m excited to be at The ESPYS this year. I like sports so this should be a good time.” He is the first non-athlete host since 2021 when actor Anthony Mackie took the stage.
As the creator and star of the Netflix show “Tires,” Gillis is also a passionate sports fan. Craig Lazarus, ESPYS executive producer and vice president at ESPN, commented on Gillis’s selection, saying, “Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS.”
Gillis attended Elon University as a recruited athlete and is an avid supporter of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He recently participated as a guest-picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” during the College Football Playoff matchup between Notre Dame and Indiana. Gillis joked about the team’s chances against Alabama’s Nick Saban, sparking a humorous debate.
The comedic exchange appeared to upset Saban, making for entertaining television. Gillis noted after the show that Saban seemed genuinely displeased with him. Fans will have to see if any rivalry carries over to the ESPYs.
As the host for the 33rd ESPY Awards, Gillis joins a prestigious list of past hosts, eager to bring his unique humor to the celebration.
