Entertainment
Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino Confirm Their Marriage After Speculation
LOS ANGELES, CA – Actors Shane Harper and Samantha Boscarino have confirmed their marriage after months of speculation. A representative for Harper confirmed the news to People on November 29, following hints that the couple tied the knot.
The pair, who starred together in the Disney Channel series “Good Luck Charlie,” spurred marriage rumors starting in January 2022 when Boscarino was spotted wearing a diamond ring during the premiere of their new show, “Power Book IV: Force.” Fans began to speculate further after Boscarino posted a photo with a name tag that read “Sam Harper” in May, leading many to believe they were married.
Both stars have remained private about their relationship but have occasionally shared glimpses of their life together on social media. Boscarino has posted photos from their travels, including a trip to Hawaii in February 2025, capturing moments on the beach and stunning views.
Harper, who previously dated Bridgit Mendler from 2011 to 2015, played Spencer Walsh on “Good Luck Charlie,” while Boscarino portrayed Skyler. Their characters became involved in a love triangle that captivated fans during the show’s run.
With their successful careers in Disney and Nickelodeon, both actors have transitioned to new roles. Currently, Harper stars in “Power Book IV: Force,” while Boscarino has had a guest role in the same series. Their fans are excited to see their continued journey together in both love and career.
As they embrace their new life as a married couple, many followers are eager for any updates about this beloved duo.
