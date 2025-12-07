Shane Mosley Jr. Ready for Fight Against Jesus Ramos

San Antonio, Texas – Shane Mosley Jr. is gearing up for a significant boxing match against Jesus Ramos this Saturday at the Frost Bank Center. The fight, part of a PBC pay-per-view event on Prime Video, is for the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight title.

Despite having not fought in 17 months, Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 knockouts) is eager to put his experience to the test against the rising star, Ramos (23-1, 19 knockouts). “Ramos is a great young star and a formidable opponent. I’m looking forward to this championship fight,” said Mosley during a recent press conference.

He emphasized the importance of being at his best for this match, stating, “I have to be sharp. He is a young, hungry fighter, and I need to be at the top of my game.” Mosley Jr. is coming off a five-fight winning streak, which included victories over well-known fighters like Gabriel Rosado and Daniel Jacobs.

However, he has been inactive since June 2024 and is looking to regain his momentum. “I’ve just stayed focused, committed, and taken things step by step,” he explained. “You just have to focus on what’s in front of you and meet challenges as they come.”

On the other side of the ring, Ramos will be entering with a three-fight knockout streak, having recently defeated former unified champion Jeison Rosario. Mosley Jr. acknowledges that this fight is the biggest challenge of his career, saying, “This is the most important fight of my life. A win on December 6 makes me champion and puts me in the conversation for fighting other champions.”

As the underdog, Mosley Jr. is determined to showcase his skills and resilience. “My journey has made me stronger and more focused. I’m ready for this, and I’m going to show great boxing,” he concluded.