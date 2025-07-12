Shane van Gisbergen Shines at Sonoma in Thrilling Xfinity Series Race

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Fans tuning into The CW for the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma witnessed an exciting showdown between Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch on Sunday. The two drivers demonstrated remarkable skill on the track, showcasing their potential for Trackhouse Racing.

Van Gisbergen, known for his prowess on road courses, engaged in a friendly battle with his young teammate Zilisch, who had led for several laps in Stage 2. The Kiwi driver cheekily gave Zilisch a thumbs-up as they exited Turn 11, sparking questions about whether it was a genuine display of sportsmanship or lighthearted banter.

“I had to let Connor have his moment,” van Gisbergen explained after the race. “We’re both going for the win, but it’s great to see him racing up front.” Despite van Gisbergen’s earlier complaints about his rear tires, he continued to push hard on the course.

The competitive nature of the race was palpable as the two drivers swapped positions multiple times. After Zilisch’s team successfully got him ahead during pit stops, van Gisbergen fought hard to reclaim his position, only to relinquish it again later.

“It’s all about who can keep their tires in check and manage fuel,” Zilisch noted. “Every moment counts in these races.” As they approached the end of the event, both drivers remained focused on maintaining their speed and grip.

Last year at Sonoma, van Gisbergen’s attitude towards competitors was more aggressive, briefly clashing with Austin Hill. However, his camaraderie with Zilisch has set a different tone this time around.

As the thrilling race continues, fans are eager to see if van Gisbergen can replicate his winning performance from Chicago. With both drivers in contention, the final stages promise plenty of action.