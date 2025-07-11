Entertainment
Shania Twain Announces New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Los Angeles, CA – Shania Twain is thrilled to announce her new song, “Waking Up Dreaming,” set to release this Friday. The country music star shared the news with her fans on social media, expressing her excitement for the upcoming track.
In her Instagram post, Twain wrote, “Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old…” She has been working on new music for the past couple of years, alongside a documentary and her ongoing Vegas residency.
“I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!!” Twain said. “It’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this release.” The anticipation for her new music is high, with fans eager to hear what the artist has in store.
Twain, known for her inspiring journey in the music industry, has been a role model for many aspiring artists. She continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world with her engaging personality and contagious enthusiasm for her craft.
As Twain gears up for the release, she hinted that more music may be on the way, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further announcements.
