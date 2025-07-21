Shania Twain Donates to Food Bank During Upcoming NY Concert

SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York — Shania Twain is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 20, 2025, as part of her Queen of Me Tour. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and promises to bring her signature country sound to fans in the Empire State.

Joining Twain on stage will be Hudson Valley native Andy Grammer, known for hits like ‘Honey, I’m Good’ and ‘Good to Be Alive.’ Grammer, who graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School, brings a pop twist to the event, making it a night of diverse musical talent.

In addition to her performance, Twain is committed to giving back to the community. She will donate $25,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. This contribution will provide 100,000 meals for families in need across the region. Twain’s charitable efforts reflect her dedication to supporting vulnerable children and youth through her foundation.

On her foundation’s website, Twain explains, ‘I know that not all children and youth receive love, nurturing, guidance, and stability in their personal lives.’ The Shania Twain Foundation aims to offer funding and resources to programs that assist at-risk youth.

For fans looking to attend the concert, tickets are still available. As the summer concert season heats up, Twain’s performance has become one of the most anticipated events in Upstate New York.