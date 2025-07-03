Entertainment
Shania Twain Set to Perform at Missoula’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium
MISSOULA, Mont. — Country-pop star Shania Twain will perform at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, as part of her Queens Of Me tour. Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, is famous for hit songs like “Any Man of Mine” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”
Joining her on stage will be country musicians Kip Moore and Lindsay Ell. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the performance scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Anticipation is high, and thousands of fans are expected to attend the concert on the University of Montana campus. “It will be a full house, so get here early is what we recommend,” said Dave Kuntz, University of Montana Director of Strategic Communications.
Parking is a significant concern, as many fans will drive to the venue. UM’s parking lots will be marked, with some designated as no-parking zones and others available for free parking. However, the lot next to the Adams Center will require payment.
The University will provide its UDASH shuttle service, running before and after the concert. “There are going to be shuttle services offered by the University,” Kuntz stated.
Concert-goers should prepare for security measures regarding bags. “Try to bring your things in a clear bag and limit what you are bringing in,” Kuntz noted. “We want to get folks in and out as quickly as possible.”
Fans hoping to purchase tickets should know that they are still available online, but they are selling fast. Kuntz encouraged attendees to reach out to griztix.com for affordable options. The ticket office will open two hours before the event, but having tickets on a phone is recommended for convenience.
With doors opening at 5:30 p.m., excitement builds for Shania Twain’s performance, set to begin at 7 p.m.
