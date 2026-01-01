Shania Twain Welcomes 2026 with Special New Year’s Countdown

Nashville, TN – Shania Twain is gearing up to help fans kick off 2026 with high energy. The iconic country-pop star, who turns 60 next year, shared a message on social media on December 31. She encouraged her followers to play her hit song, ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much,’ at 11:59:19 PM on New Year’s Eve for a special countdown moment.

In her post, Twain said, ‘If you press play on “That Don’t Impress Me Much” at exactly 11:59:19, I will say “that don’t impress me much” as the clock strikes midnight, blessing your 2026 with kick-a** energy.’ She concluded with, ‘Impress me 2026!’

This song, released as part of her ‘Come On Over‘ album in the late 90s, secured Twain’s place in music history. The album also featured other hits like ‘You’re Still the One’ and ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’.

Shania Twain joins a lineup of country artists preparing to perform during the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, which will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The show will feature several high-profile acts and begins at 8:00 PM ET.

More than two decades after its debut, the music video for ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ remains influential. Twain’s unique video made waves for its commentary on gender and self-empowerment. Directed by Paul Boyd and styled by Marc Bouwer, the video portrays Twain transitioning from a masculine appearance to a confident feminine persona.

‘The video was a big part of expressing an extension of what I was trying to say in the lyrics,’ Twain said, reflecting on the creative process. ‘I wanted it to evolve with these peeling away of layers of clothes.’ The result was a captivating visual that resonated with audiences.

‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ is celebrated for portraying sexuality in an empowering way. Bouwer, who styled the iconic video, said it focused on owning one’s sexuality rather than exploiting it. As of December 2025, the song has garnered over 500 million views on YouTube, cementing Twain’s influence as a cultural icon and advocate for women’s empowerment.