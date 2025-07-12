Shanks Leads Anyone’s Legends to 3-0 Victory Over BLG

Vancouver, Canada – Following a decisive 3-0 sweep over Bilibili Gaming (BLG), Anyone's Legends (AL) has solidified their confidence on the road to the MSI 2025 Grand Finals. The Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is approaching its conclusion, and the excitement continues to rise.

The highly anticipated rematch between AL and BLG took place on July 10, with AL showcasing their strong gameplay and strategy. With this win, the Chinese squad advanced to face T1 for a chance at the final spot in the Grand Finals, scheduled for July 12 against Gen.G.

In an exclusive interview with esports.gg following the victory, Cui “Shanks” Xiao-Jun reflected on the match and credited his team’s swift adjustments to their opponents’ draft. “I didn’t make any predictions before the match, but I was determined we would win,” Shanks said. “To describe today’s matches, I would use the word ‘fantastic.'”

When asked about their preparation, Shanks emphasized the importance of adaptability. “The most important thing is that we did really well, and we were able to make quick adjustments to what BLG drafted. It all depends on what happens during the matches, definitely,” he stated.

Shanks also expressed respect for his opponent, mentioning, “I think he is a very good mid-laner.” When discussing their potential match-up against T1, he displayed confidence, declaring, “I think we will get to the Grand Finals.”

The support from family has been instrumental for Shanks as well. “The support from my family means the world to me,” he said, adding, “I hope that my family is healthy, and I’ll do my best in the next matches to reward them.”

Shanks shared his enjoyment of the MSI experience, stating it has been “very happy” so far. Fans can also expect to see his iconic sunglasses continuing to make appearances throughout the tournament, as he confirmed, “For sure!”

As for jersey exchanges, he noted having swapped jerseys with prominent players like Faker, Chovy, and Caps. “I’m very grateful to do this with so many incredible players,” he remarked.

In closing, Shanks expressed gratitude to AL fans, stating, “Thank you so much, guys, for your support, and we will bring you the best performances.”