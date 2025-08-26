Entertainment
Shanna Moakler Shows Off Slim Figure During Bahamas Getaway
Nassau, Bahamas — Shanna Moakler celebrated her recent vacation in the Bahamas, sharing photos on Instagram that showcased her slimmed-down figure. The 50-year-old former Playboy model posed on the beach with her boyfriend, soap opera star Greg Vaughan.
In one of the photos, Moakler wore a black bikini, sunglasses, and a stack of bracelets, while embracing Vaughan as he sat on a swing above her in the ocean. She captioned the photo, “Warning: too much fun being had here 🙃💕 Best friends, best memories, and my best guy.”
Fans expressed their happiness for the couple. One user commented, “What a Beautiful couple !! You guys look so Happy,” while another wrote, “Finally! He found you and you found him! Yes!!!🙌 I’m so happy I could 😭.” Another supporter added, “I’ve always loved you…glad to see you found someone who makes you happy.”
The pair previously collaborated in the 1997 film, “Poison Ivy: The New Seduction,” and reconnected at a November 2023 party for actor Jason Momoa‘s vodka launch. They became Instagram official in March 2025.
Moakler told People in April that both she and Vaughan have experienced the ups and downs of public relationships. “After living in the Hollywood spotlight for so long, we really just wanted something for us. No pressure, no headlines — just real moments, privately shared,” she said.
Previously married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008, Moakler has been open about her recent weight loss journey. She acknowledged taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro in 2024 after facing personal losses, including the deaths of her parents.
Moakler stated, “I stopped dieting. I just ate like s—. I was so devastated, and I missed my f—ing mom and dad.” Her recent vacation included more photos of her in an orange and yellow bikini, paired with gold jewelry.
