Shannon Beador Cited for Phone Use, Still on Probation from DUI

Orange County, Calif. — Shannon Beador, star of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Orange County,” was cited by police for using her phone while driving on May 21. This citation occurs nearly two years after her arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) and a hit-and-run in September 2023.

According to court records, Beador was pulled over for “operating a handheld wireless telephone or electronic wireless communication device.” As a first-time offender, she is required to pay a $20 fee by July 11, and no points will be added to her driving record since this was not a moving violation.

Beador, 61, remains on probation until November 2026 after her earlier DUI incident, where she crashed into a home and fled the scene. Her blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.24, three times the legal limit of 0.08. After that arrest, she attended an outpatient alcohol program and was sentenced to pay fines as part of her probation.

Her attorney, Mike Fell, has stated that Beador is “extremely apologetic and remorseful” and has expressed a willingness to accept full responsibility for her actions. Beador reflected on her mistakes during the Season 18 premiere of RHOC, stating, “I take responsibility for the very stupid choice that I made that night.” She expressed regret to her daughters, emphasizing her desire to set a better example.

Following her DUI incident, Beador was seen driving again in August 2024 with a breathalyzer interlock device in her vehicle. As she navigates the challenges of recovery and public scrutiny, Beador continues to focus on her family and personal growth.