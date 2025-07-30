Shannon Sharpe Parts Ways with ESPN After Lawsuit Settlement

New York, NY — Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN after settling a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. The decision comes weeks after the Hall of Famer stepped away from his role on the show ‘First Take‘.

According to Andrew Marchand from The Athletic, Sharpe settled a $50 million lawsuit earlier this month. His departure from ESPN began in April when an anonymous woman accused him of rape, claims he has strongly denied.

Sharpe, who has been absent from the network since April, initially planned to return for the NFL season. However, a source close to the situation confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the network has decided to sever ties with him.

In a statement posted on social media in April, Sharpe explained his decision to take a break from ESPN, stating, “I am electing to step aside temporarily.” He emphasized that the relationship in question was consensual, labeling the allegations as “false and disruptive.”

ESPN later supported his decision to step away, calling the situation serious. Sharpe was known for his appearances on ‘First Take’ alongside Stephen A. Smith, typically appearing on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Despite his absence from ESPN, Sharpe has continued to engage with his audience through his podcast ‘Club Shay Shay‘. Last year, he gained popularity as a media figure after transitioning from Fox Sports to ESPN, where he had expanded his role significantly.

“I’m bigger now than at any point in my career,” Sharpe said in a previous interview. “I’ve won Super Bowls. I’m in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But I’ve never been as big as I am right now.”

This development marks a significant chapter in Sharpe’s media career, reflecting the intersection of sports, legal issues, and public perception.