Sports
Shapovalov Falls in First Match at National Bank Open
MONTREAL — Denis Shapovalov faced a tough defeat in his first match at the National Bank Open Wednesday evening. The 22nd-seeded player lost 7-6 (4), 7-5 to American Learner Tien at Sobeys Stadium.
Shapovalov, hailing from Richmond Hill, Ontario, came into the tournament with two titles already won this season, including one at an ATP 250 event in Mexico earlier this month. However, he could not convert several opportunities to serve out each set against Tien.
The world No. 29 had a rough start, committing eight double faults and winning just 67 percent of points on his first serve. The match lasted one hour and 34 minutes as Tien controlled a key tiebreaker and earned another service break to seal his victory.
Earlier in the day, other notable results included third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti defeating Australian qualifier James Duckworth with a score of 7-5, 6-1, and Holger Rune from Denmark earning a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France.
Shapovalov’s fellow Canadian, Nicolas Arseneault, also faced a setback, losing 7-6 (7), 6-3 to defending champion Alexei Popyrin. This disappointing day for Canadian players continued as Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu, and Rebecca Marino all exited the tournament earlier.
Top-seeded player Alexander Zverev was set to meet Australian Adam Walton later in the evening.
The National Bank Open continues through August 7, showcasing top tennis talent as the competition progresses.
Recent Posts
- Shooting at NFL Headquarters Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan
- 49ers’ Jauan Jennings Misses Third Straight Practice with Calf Strain
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges