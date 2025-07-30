Shapovalov Falls in First Match at National Bank Open

MONTREAL — Denis Shapovalov faced a tough defeat in his first match at the National Bank Open Wednesday evening. The 22nd-seeded player lost 7-6 (4), 7-5 to American Learner Tien at Sobeys Stadium.

Shapovalov, hailing from Richmond Hill, Ontario, came into the tournament with two titles already won this season, including one at an ATP 250 event in Mexico earlier this month. However, he could not convert several opportunities to serve out each set against Tien.

The world No. 29 had a rough start, committing eight double faults and winning just 67 percent of points on his first serve. The match lasted one hour and 34 minutes as Tien controlled a key tiebreaker and earned another service break to seal his victory.

Earlier in the day, other notable results included third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti defeating Australian qualifier James Duckworth with a score of 7-5, 6-1, and Holger Rune from Denmark earning a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France.

Shapovalov’s fellow Canadian, Nicolas Arseneault, also faced a setback, losing 7-6 (7), 6-3 to defending champion Alexei Popyrin. This disappointing day for Canadian players continued as Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu, and Rebecca Marino all exited the tournament earlier.

Top-seeded player Alexander Zverev was set to meet Australian Adam Walton later in the evening.

The National Bank Open continues through August 7, showcasing top tennis talent as the competition progresses.