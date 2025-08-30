Shapovalov Seeks Upset Against World No. 1 Sinner in U.S. Open Clash

NEW YORK, NY – Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov faces Jannik Sinner, the defending champion and World No. 1, on Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open. Shapovalov holds a slight edge with a 1-0 record in their Lexus ATP Head2Head matchups, winning their last encounter in 2021.

Shapovalov made a comeback last year after a troubling knee injury curtailed his 2023 season. Since returning to the court, he has claimed three ATP Tour titles, including his first ATP 500 crown in Dallas this February. Now, as he enters the third round of the U.S. Open for the seventh time, his confidence is high.

“I would say my confidence is very high now,” Shapovalov said after his second-round win. “It’s different than when I was young. I can bring it back and play at a high level, even after some tough matches.”

The match against Sinner will be a test for Shapovalov, who recognizes the challenge ahead. Sinner has been unbeaten at hard-court majors since 2023 and currently sits at the top of the ATP rankings, maintaining his position since June last year.

“I’m definitely looking forward to another matchup with him. These matches are what I live for,” Shapovalov said. “He has a lot of strengths and doesn’t have many weaknesses. I’ll need to dictate the play and look for my chances.”

Despite past challenges, including slipping outside the top 100 last year, Shapovalov has worked hard to reclaim his spot in professional tennis. “It was a long road to get back. I’m thankful for my team and those around me who kept me going,” he reflected.

Shapovalov ended his 2023 season early due to his knee issue, falling to World No. 140 before his late resurgence in 2024. After accumulating titles and confidence, he now faces a new hurdle against Sinner at this major tournament.

“It’s great to be in a good position now, winning titles and playing great tennis,” he added, looking ahead to the matchup with Sinner. “I’m excited for the challenge.”